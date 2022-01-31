Pasco High School soccer coach receives Coach of the Year Award for the Northwest U.S.

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Schools, Twitter

PASCO, Wash. — Great coaches go far beyond the X’s and O’s of their sport, teaching the next generation what it takes to be a strong teammate, community member, and person. That’s why Coach Matt Potter of the Pasco High School’s boys soccer team was named Coach of the Year for the northwest region of the WIAA and NFHS.

It was announced on January 31 that Potter would receive the award, which is handed out to exceptional coaches across the country by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

This award was given out in conjunction with the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association—the non-profit governing body of WA state’s interscholastic athletics programs.

The Pasco Bulldogs Varsity Boy’s Soccer team finished the 2021 slate with a 10-3 record which included an eight-game winning streak from April 6 to April 30, 2021. The team then lost to Richland High School to end their season on May 8, 2021.

Congratulations to Coach Potter and his coaching staff on the recognition for their hard work!

