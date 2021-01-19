Pasco hit-and-run suspect apprehended by local police with K9 assistance

Image Courtesy of the Pasco Police, FB A Pasco Police K9, Hapo 2, had a positive alert to a vehicle at the 500-block of N 24th Avenue on Monday, January 18, 2021.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department apprehended a man just hours after fleeing the scene of a collision. The suspect, 23-year-old Fausto Rodriguez-Pineda, was placed under arrest for alleged unlawful possession of narcotics, driving while under the influence of drugs and hit-and-run.

At approx. 8:00 a.m., Pasco officers responded to an alleged hit-and-run at the Circle K on the corner of N 26th Ave and W Court Street. Despite pausing, the driver at fault fled the scene, but not before an eyewitness could take down his license plate number and identify an unusual sticker on the car.

Authorities have since confirmed that the victim was unharmed by the incident.

Around 10:50 a.m., an officer was sent to the 500-block of N 24th Avenue after an anonymous tip suggested that the suspect was spotted. The vehicle was on it’s way out of the lot as Officer Becho pulled in, but promptly stopped when the officer flashed the lights on his police-issued vehicle.

Rodriguez-Pineda showed signs of being under the influence. It was later discovered that the man allegedly had narcotics in his pocket as well.

Drug Recognition Experts were dispatched to evaluate the driver and determined that the suspect was using both depressants and stimulants. A K9 named Hapo 2 assessed the scene and indicated that the impounded vehicle had something of interest inside.

According to the Pasco PD, additional narcotics were allegedly discovered inside the vehicle once warrants were cleared.

Authorities indicate that Rodriguez-Pineda attempted to spray paint over the damage to his vehicle before he was discovered.

