Pasco hit-and-run victim dies from injuries, police have a suspect

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — The victim of a late-night hit-and-run car crash in the Tri-Cities has passed away from their injuries, local police confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, the crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 22. Officers responded to reports of a man down on the side of the road at N 4th Ave next to the railroad, just east of the Pasco Airport warehouse district north of I-182.

Pasco Police confirm that 55-year-old Luis Degoberto Mortaya-Hernandez has passed away from injuries he sustained in the crash. Police say that their investigation to this point shows that Mortaya-Hernandez was an innocent victim in this tragic incident.

The victim, who was unresponsive, received medical attention from first responders and was transported to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries. Authorities did not specify how long after the incident that the victim passed away.

A Port of Pasco security guard told police officers that he saw the victim walking northbound on N 4th Ave mere minutes before the incident occurred.

Detectives were put in contact with a suspect who identified themselves as the river. They have impounded his vehicle as evidence, and while the car bears damage consistent with details of the crime, they were awaiting conclusive lab results as evidence.

Since the suspect is complying with the investigation, Pasco police officers have not yet arrested the suspect.

