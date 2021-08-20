Pasco home struck several times by gunfire, no injuries reported

by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — A home in Pasco was damaged after being struck by several rounds of gunfire early Friday morning, according to the Pasco Police Department.

The Pasco Police Department says the shooting happened around 1:00 a.m. in the area of S 4th Ave. and West A Street.

Police have released limited information, saying they’re actively investigating the shooting.

Investigators found several shell casings near the home in Pasco.

Police say the public is not at risk from this incident.

