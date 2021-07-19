Pasco homeless woman reported missing for the past six weeks

Have you seen this missing person? If so, contact the Pasco Police Department ASAP.

by Dylan Carter

Allison Mae Galvan (Image credit: Pasco Police)

PASCO, Wash. — The family and friends of 27-year-old Allison Mae Galvan have not seen or heard from her since June 7. After six weeks, Pasco Police are asking for the community’s help to locate her.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, Galvan’s last known location is the Loyalty Inn at 1801 W Lewis St. Her sister dropped her off there and hasn’t had contact with her since.

Galvan is a 5-foot-3 white woman who is expected to weigh about 300 lbs. She has brown eyes and curly brown hair.

Police did not mention whether she has any identifiable tattoos, but photos show that she has a distinguishable birthmark under her right nostril.

Authorities say that Galvan was recently released from the Franklin County Jail and was homeless in Pasco after that. Her family told Pasco Police that she has recently been struggling with mental health, addiction issues, and the hardships that come with homelessness.

If you have any information to contribute to this search, you’re urged to contact Pasco Police Dispatch at (509)-628-0333. Additionally, you can email a tip to Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov and cite Case No. 21-21-20359 (Missing Person).

