Pasco homicide investigation; one man dead

by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. — Police in Pasco on Friday morning were investigating a homicide that occurred the night before, the department said.

According to a Facebook post, Pasco police said they responded late Thursday night to a 9-1-1 call about gunshots in the 1900 block of W. Hopkins St. When they arrived at around 11 pm, they found a man dead in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made, and police said detectives are still investigating the scene.

Police ask if you have any information related to this deadly shooting, call 509-545-3421 or the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. The reference number is #21-23042.

