Pasco homicide investigation; one man dead
PASCO, Wash. — Police in Pasco on Friday morning were investigating a homicide that occurred the night before, the department said.
According to a Facebook post, Pasco police said they responded late Thursday night to a 9-1-1 call about gunshots in the 1900 block of W. Hopkins St. When they arrived at around 11 pm, they found a man dead in an alley with multiple gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been made, and police said detectives are still investigating the scene.
RELATED: Pasco, Kennewick police investigate drive-by-shooting
Police ask if you have any information related to this deadly shooting, call 509-545-3421 or the non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. The reference number is #21-23042.
NEW FRIDAY HEADLINES:
-
-
One dead, one seriously injured in collision in Walla Walla County
-
-
MORE FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
-
Richland PD Chief responds to resident’s concerns over newest officer hire
-
Motorcyclist arrested in Kennewick on suspicion of DUI, police say
- 3 Harrah farmworkers dead, four injured in gruesome car accident
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.