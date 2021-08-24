Pasco houses targeted in several drive-by shootings within a month

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — Police investigators are attempting to gather more information regarding a string of drive-by shootings including one against a house that’s been targeted in three separate drive-by shootings in the last month alone.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, officers were called to a house on the 1700-block of W Hopkins Street around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 22. Authorities say this was the third time that this home has been targeted in a drive-by shooting this month.

On-duty Pasco police officers heard shots fired in this most recent drive-by and headed toward that house knowing it had been targeted previously. The initial 9-1-1 call came from neighbors—not the occupants of the residence, who were home at the time of the shooting. Authorities say that no one was injured during the shooting.

Pasco police have ruled gang activity out as a potential motive for the repeated shootings. If you have information to contribute to this investigation, you can contact Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov and cite Case No. 21-24696.

Additionally, police are still hoping to find more information about a drive-by on Friday, August 20 around 1:00 a.m. in which several rounds were fired at an occupied house near S 4th Ave. and West A St.

Witnesses saw three people run off from the crime scene and hop into a dark-colored car. This was the second time in two weeks that the same home was targeted in a drive-by. Detective Lee is also assigned to that case and is interested in hearing more from anyone with info to contribute. Reach out at the email address above and cite Case No. 21-24480.

