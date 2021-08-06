Pasco, Kennewick police investigate drive-by-shooting

by Neil Fischer

Kennewick Police Department

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department and Tri-City Regional SWAT team assisted the Pasco Police Department on Thursday during an investigation into a drive-by-shooting.

Police were called around 11:00 a.m. to the 1700 block of N 18th Ave. in Pasco on Thursday to investigate a drive-by-shooting.

The Kennewick Police Department says no one was injured in the drive-by-shooting.

Investigators identified a suspect vehicle registered to a residence in Kennewick.

Law enforcement from the region conducted a search warrant of the home on the 300 block of S Gum St. around 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Kennewick Police Department says extra precautions were taken, but investigators were able to search the residence without any problems.

Access to S Gum St. was blocked by the Kennewick Fire Department during the investigation for safety.

Police have not released any more information relating to the suspect, victim, or investigation.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident.

