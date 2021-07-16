Pasco man, 27, dead after collision in Grant County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

GRANT CO., Wash. — A 27-year-old man from Pasco died Thursday morning after failing to stop at a stop sign and being struck by a semi-truck, according to Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says the crash happened around 6:22 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Road F Southwest and SR 26 in Grant County.

Juan Medina-Sanchez, 27, from Pasco, failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit on the drivers side by a semi-truck, according to a press release from Washington State Patrol.

Washington State Patrol says Medina-Sanchez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Medina-Sanchez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the press release.

Washington State Patrol says the driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the crash.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor, according to Washington State Patrol.

