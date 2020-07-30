Pasco man accidentally shoots himself in the leg after thinking he heard a burglar

Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. – A Pasco man may have to get surgery after shooting himself in the leg Thursday morning when he thought he was being burglarized.

According to Sergeant Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department, the incident happened at a home in the 700 block of South 8th Avenue around 7 a.m.

The man told police he heard a sound and suspected it was a burglar.

He went and got his gun, but while he was walking the gun went off and shot him in the calf. His girlfriend called police and medics took him to the hospital.

The injury is non-life threatening, but may require some surgery, according to Sergeant Pruneda.

This comes after the man allegedly was burglarized on Wednesday night, according to his family, but he didn’t report that to police because, according to Sergeant Pruneda, he is “not a fan of police.”

The man is a convicted felon who was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm. Charges may be pending. His identity has not yet been released.

