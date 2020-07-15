Pasco man accused of beating man with baseball bat at Tahitian Inn

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man is accused of beating man with a baseball bat at the Tahitian Inn Tuesday morning.

Police say Efrain Valdivia, 40, broke the victim’s arm when he struck him with the bat at the motel at Road 28 and West Lewis Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The alleged victim claimed there was no reason for the attack.

Police say security footage backed up the victim’s account, and Valdivia was arrested without incident in another part of the motel.

Police obtained a search warrant for Valdivia’s room and collected the bat as evidence.

Valdivia was booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for second-degree assault.

