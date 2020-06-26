Pasco man accused of brutally assaulting woman

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man is accused of brutally assaulting a woman Wednesday night, leaving her with substantial injuries to her head and face.

Luis Lopez, 42, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault near the 900 block of S. Fifth Ave. around 11 p.m.

Police were called to a home in that area for a report of a 46-year-old Pasco woman who had been assaulted. The woman appeared to have injuries to her head, possible facial fractures and was behaving as though she had a concussion, according to police.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

Further investigation revealed that Lopez had allegedly assaulted the woman by slamming her head repeatedly between a door and jamb. Police said Lopez has also had martial arts training.

Officers began looking for the suspect after getting his name and description from witnesses. They set up a perimiter and, with help from K-9 Jucon, they found Lopez hiding a nearby hard behind a pile of scrap.

Police said they had to “wrestle him into handcuffs” before taking him to jail.

