Pasco man accused of sexually assaulting teenage relative, police say

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man was arrested Monday for the sexual assault of a teenage relative several months earlier.

Salvador Carbajal-Hernandez was booked Monday at the Franklin County jail on charges of second-degree rape, third-degree child molestation and coercion by use of a threat.

Police described the suspect and the girl as “distant relatives.”

Details about the suspect’s alleged threat toward the victim were not immediately available.

Other than a narcotics arrest a couple years ago, police say Carbajal-Hernandez has no prior history with the Pasco Police Department.