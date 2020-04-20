Pasco man accused of trying to rape woman at motel

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man allegedly robbed a woman and tried to rape her at a motel Sunday night.

Shavontae Sanderfer, 24, was arrested at the Thunderbird Motel near the corner of South Fourth Avenue and West Columbia Street.

Police said a woman called 911 from the motel around 8:30 p.m. to report that Sanderfer had taken away her cell phone and cash and attempted to rape her.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect, who she described as an acquaintance.

Sgt. Rodrigo Pruneda said the alleged victim had minor injuries that were consistent with a struggle.

As police were investigating,Sanderfer returned to the crime scene and was taken into custody. A small amount of methamphetamine was found on him during the arrest, Pruneda said.

Sanderfer was booked at the Franklin County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery, attempted rape and possession of meth.

Pruneda told KAPP-KVEW that police have dealt with Sanderfer on many occasions for crimes that include assault, possession of narcotics and trespassing. He said Sanderfer also has a history of mental issues.

