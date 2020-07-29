Pasco man allegedly beat and strangled roommate, spit on police officer arresting him

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash — A Pasco man is accused of beating and strangling his roommate to the point of blacking out, then spitting on a police officer who was arresting him Monday evening.

Gerardo Enrique Trejo, 23, allegedly got out of the shower naked and attacked his 37-year-old roommate in the 1100 block of W. Yakima St. at about 5:40 p.m. Police did not say what prompted the attack.

Police said he victim regained enough consciousness to run outside, and Trejo began to chase him. The victim’s son reportedly started screaming, which gained attention from neighbors.

The victim suffered a broken nose and two broken front teeth.

When police responded to the scene, Trejo refused to come out, so police requested the assistance of Tri-City Regional SWAT to get him to come out.

Authorities used an impact projectile to “thump” the suspect’s apartment door, then set off a flash bang outside his window, police said.

After that, the suspect got on the phone with a negotiator and, after close to an hour, he came out voluntarily and was handcuffed.

During the arrest, however, Trejo allegedly spit on one officers and threatened a couple of officers that he would kill them. He also allegedly spot all over the back seat of the patrol car.

He received a medical check before being booked at the Franklin County jail on an investigative hold for second-degree assault, third-degree assault and two counts of felony threats to kill.

