Pasco man arrested for abusing infant, breaking multiple bones

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

PASCO, Wash. – Police arrested a 20-year-old man for abusing an infant so badly that they suffered multiple broken bones and substantial bruising.

According to the Pasco Police Department, someone called Child Protective Services because they noticed the girl, not even a year old, had bruises. CPS then called police because the bruising was substantial.

Officers arrived on March 18 and saw that the bruising was consistent with abuse, according to police. The infant was taken into protective custody and the investigation began.

The suspect was Tre’vere Brown, the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

During a medical examination of the infant, police say the child suffered multiple broken bones including on her ribs, wrist, and clavicle. The bruising was in various stages of healing, police said.

The infant also suffered bruising on her face and chest.

Detectives followed up with interviews and arrested Brown on March 20 for assault of a child in the second degree.

