Pasco man arrested for holding butcher knife to victim’s throat

Suspect: Isaac G. Scroggins, 41 (Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook)

PASCO, Wash. — A 41-year-old man accused of threatening to kill his victim with two large knives was arrested early on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, authorities were dispatched to a residence in West Pasco before 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. The suspect, who has since been identified as Isaac G. Scroggins, allegedly held a butcher knife up to his victim’s throat and threatened to kill them.

Scroggins soon learned that you’re not allowed to do that. Pasco police officers arrived at the scene and entered the house once they observed Scroggins holding his victim. At the time, he was unarmed, and local police officers were able to arrest him without incident or injury.

Authorities searched the premises and found the two large knives nearby, which led them to book the suspect into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for second degree assault.

Pasco Police are still looking for further information about this case. If you have any information to contribute, you’re urged to contact PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333. Dont’ forget to mention Case No. 21-20161 — Aggrivated Assault.

