Rollover crash kills Pasco man on New Year’s morning
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Pasco man has died after a rollover crash on Saturday morning, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).
The incident happened around 1:56 a.m. on January 1st. The man’s car was traveling eastbound on State Route 240 at State Route 395 when it left the roadway and rolled.
According to WSP, the car was traveling too fast for conditions. At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the accident.
The driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to WSP.
The driver has been identified as 26-year-old Dylan Descoteaux. WSP has notified next of kin.
