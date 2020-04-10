Pasco man identified as motorcyclist killed in crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — The Franklin County coroner has released the name of a motorcyclist who died Thursday evening after colliding with a car north of Pasco.

Coroner Curtis McGary said 66-year-old Bernardo Cuevas, a Pasco resident, died at the scene of the crash near Glade North and Clarks roads around 7 p.m.

Franklin County deputies say Cuevas collided with a car that turned in front of him. Authorities have not said which motorist caused the collision or whether intoxicants were a factor.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

