Pasco man injured in 3-car accident on U.S. 395 near the blue bridge

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 58-year-old Pasco resident was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after another driver failed to slow for traffic on U.S. 395, causing a car accident that involved two other vehicles.

According to a memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident took place around 4:16 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14. A 24-year-old from Umatilla was headed northbound on Highway 395 in a 2009 Kia Sportage. At the same time, a 58-year-old from Pasco and a 65-year-old from Scappoose, OR were driving ahead of him in the same direction.

WSP Troopers investigated and determined that the two drivers ahead slowed down for traffic near milepost 18 of U.S. 395 in Kennewick. The Umatilla man was driving at a speed that was too fast for the road conditions at the time and struck the Pasco man’s 2018 Nissan Versa, which caused his vehicle to collide with the Scappoose woman’s car.

RELATED: Yakima police search for runaway ward of state who may be headed to Pasco

Though two of the three individuals’ cars sustained reportable damage, it was the Pasco man who got the short end of the stick. He was injured in the accident and was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be medically evaluated and treated for his injuries. His Nissan Versa was also totaled in the accident.

The 24-year-old from Umatilla was charged with driving at an unsafe speed for the road conditions after WSP Troopers determined that impairment from drugs and/or alcohol did not play a factor in the accident.

You may have experienced some traffic heading northbound on 395 toward Pioneer Memorial Bridge (the blue bridge) around this time. This accident added to traffic that was already beginning due to the end of the average workday.

No further information regarding the condition of the victim has been announced at this time.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Shot fired near Kennewick Boys & Girls Club, Police investigate

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.