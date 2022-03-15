Pasco man is in the hospital after a crash on 395 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) released new details after a car crash on State Route 395 left one man in the hospital a little after midnight on Tuesday, March 15th.

WSP reported that both cars were traveling south on SR 395 at Milepost 38, 15 miles north of Pasco when a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Jorge Friedrich from Kennewick struck the second car driven by 27-year-old Pasco resident Dagoberto Vasquez Siempre.

Siempre was transported to Lourdes Medical Center, no word on his condition.

WSP said both drivers were wearing their seatbelts, and no drugs or alcohol were involved.

WPS reported the cause of the crash was due to speed, and Friedrich is facing Negligent Driving Second Degree charges.

