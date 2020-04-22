Pasco man punches police officer who gave him a ride

Police said Kilkenny is 6-foot-6 and weighs 265 pounds.

PASCO, Wash. — A Pasco man allegedly punched a police officer who give him a ride on Sunday.

Police said Ofc. Mike Nelson offered to give 48-year-old Christopher Kilkenny a ride from the Fiesta Foods on 10th and Lewis to the Loyalty Inn about 10 blocks away.

The man was not under arrest and got the ride handcuff-free.

When Ofc. Nelson opened the door to let Kilkenny out, police said the man punched the officer in the chest. The officer backed up a few steps, drew his Taser and waited for backup to arrive.

Police said there were indications that Kilkenny actually wanted to go to jail.

He complied with orders and was booked at the Franklin County Jail for third-degree assault, which is a felony.

