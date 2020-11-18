Pasco man wanted for assault causes standoff near Road 56

Shelby Schumacher

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police are asking the public to steer clear of Sylvester Street and Road 56 due to an investigation into a felony assault.

The suspect, 38-year-old Daniel R. Mendoza, is reportedly holed up inside a large house in that neighborhood.

He has been there since about 9:30 a.m.

Officers and on-duty Regional SWAT members were called in to assist to attempt a non-violent arrest.

The remaining SWAT Team members joined once it became apparent that the suspect did not intend to voluntarily surrender.

As of 2:30 p.m. they are still there.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

