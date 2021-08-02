PASCO, Wash. —A pickup truck driver veered off the road and into a utility box on Sunday night after suffering non-life-threatening injuries after being targetted with at least three gunshots.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at W Park St and Road 37 at approx. 9:54 p.m. on August 1. Around the same time, authorities received a report of a pickup truck veering off the road and crashing at W Sylvester St & N 26th Ave; just under a mile away.

Pasco police officers made contact with the driver of the pickup truck, who was familiar to them. That driver, who hasn’t been identified by the PPD, confirmed that the two incidents were related. However, he wasn’t able to provide any additional information regarding the shooter’s identity or motive. Whether that was to protect sensitive information or because it was an unprovoked attack is unclear at this time.

However, the man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm that was considered non-life-threatening. An ambulance came to the scene and brought him to a nearby hospital, where he was medically evaluated and treated for his injury.

Meanwhile, Pasco police officers gathered multiple shell casings, including those of three bullets that pierced the pickup truck, at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact PPD dispatch at (509)628-0333 or email Officer David Dillsworth at dillsworthd@pasco-wa.gov (Case No. 21-22612 — Aggravated Assault).

