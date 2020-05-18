Pasco murder suspects identified as men shot by police officers

Juan Montalvo, 25, and Miguel Montalvo, 21, were wanted for a murder that took place at a house at East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue in Pasco on April 29.

PASCO, Wash. — Police have identified murder suspects Juan Montalvo and Miguel Montalvo as the two men who were shot by police officers in Pasco Sunday afternoon.

In a press conference Monday, Kennewick Police Comm. Randy Maynard said officers responded to a home at 807 N. 12th Ave. just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting earlier that morning involving two suspects that shot two victims.

Sunday morning’s shooting took place at a house on the corner of East Lewis Street and North Douglas Avenue, the same house where 29-year-old Luis Contreras was shot and killed on April 29. Cousins Juan and Miguel Montavo were two of the three suspects in Contreras’ murder.

As officers were setting up a perimeter around the home on North 12th Avenue, the Montalvo cousins exited the home armed with handguns and started shooting at police officers, Maynard said.

Two Pasco officers returned fire, shooting both suspects. No officers were hurt.

Juan Montalvo died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Miguel was taken to a local hospital for surgery before being taken into police custody on a warrant for second-degree murder. Charges for the officer-involved shooting are pending.

The Tri-City Special Investigative Unit (SIU), which is comprised of several law enforcement agencies, is handling the investigation.

