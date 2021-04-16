Pasco native announces campaign for U.S. Senate seat

PASCO, Wash — Tiffany Smiley, a veteran’s advocate, mother, and Pasco native announced her run for a seat in the U.S. Senate Wednesday.

The Senate seat has been held by incumbent Patty Murray, D-Wash., since 1993.

Smiley said her call to fight began 16 years ago when she was a triage nurse dating her high school sweetheart, Scotty.

The West Point graduate had been serving when he came face-to-face with a suicide car bomb. Smiley said she put her career on hold to help Scotty, her now-husband, after doctors said he had permanent eye damage.

“I got the phone call that he would never see again and they weren’t even sure if he was going to survive,” Smiley said.

While Scotty was recovering, officials from the army asked Smiley to sign his retirement papers but she refused.

Instead, Smiley insisted on finding better treatment options for other veterans and their families.

“I was a voice for my husband when he didn’t have a voice,” Smiley said. “I was able to continue on and be a voice for the Veterans Affairs and bring change to thousands of families like ours that were struggling.”

Smiley said that initial fight began her current career path and now she dreams of taking her voice from Washington State to Washington D.C.

“I’m going to stand up and be a voice for the state and all of the hardworking families here,” Smiley said. “I’m also going to stand up for our brilliant youth who need someone to fight for their future.”

Smiley noted concerns regarding homelessness, the economy, and children’s educational struggles over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is time that Washington has a leader and not a politician,” Smiley said. “I’m not a career politician. I’m one of the people who has fought hard and emerged triumphant through the tough times.”

She added that she believed she had “a vision, insight, and strong instincts to be the voice for this state.”

“I will fight to keep small businesses and jobs here in Washington,” Smiley said. “It’d be amazing to have everyone’s support and encouragement. It’s going to take us all.”

The 2022 U.S. Senate election for Washington State will be held on November 8th.

For more information on Smiley’s campaign, visit her website here.

