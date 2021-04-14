Pasco native Tiffany Smiley announces run for U.S. Senate

PASCO, Wash. — On Wednesday, Republican veterans advocate Tiffany Smiley announced that she is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. A Republican from Pasco, Smiley is running on a platform based on the sensibilities of her rural upbringing and an idealistic perspective of the American Dream.

She will challenge incumbent Democrat, Sen. Patty Murray. Well-respected in the nation’s capital, Sen. Murray has held her seat since 1993 and is up for re-election in 2022. She most won re-election by an 18-point mark in 2016.

Growing up on a farm, Smiley dreamt of helping people professionally when she was older. She achieved her goal after years of hard work and became a triage nurse in Eastern Washington.

Smiley is married to her high school sweetheart, Scotty, who was blinded by a suicide bomber in Iraq in 2006. When he was not getting the care he needed, she went on to challenge the Veterans Administration to seek better treatment options for all veterans.

“The bureaucracy in Washington, D.C. can overwhelm a Washington State family, and this was something I never truly appreciated until I traveled across the country to care for my husband,” she said on her campaign site. “I took on the Veterans Administration because they were failing my family, and I won because losing was not an option.”

Even as she pursues a political career, Smiley remains committed to improving veterans affairs — a topic which she’s been devoted to since her husband’s injury. In 2017, Smiley pushed former President Donald Trump and the United States Congress to pass reforms to improve the nation’s veterans affairs.

To learn more about the current Pasco resident’s vision for the next steps in her political career, visit her website here.

