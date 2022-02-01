Pasco officials investigating five overnight dumpster fires

PASCO, Wash. — Officials are investigating five dumpster fires that happened early on Tuesday morning.

Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said it started as a call for dumpster fires behind Pizza Hut on West Court Street.

“Not that out of the ordinary – as crews went in route, they were notified that it was possibly several dumpsters on fire,” Shearer added the multitude of fires was certainly out of the norm.

Soon after, another call came in for more fires, just yards away in the alley way behind the strip mall.

“Sure enough they actually found two sets of two dumpsters behind two different businesses that were right next to each other,” Shearer said.

Then, a fifth fire, down the way.

“First crew was able to look down the alley way, sure enough, the next block over had another dumpster on fire so additional crews were called out to that one,” Shearer said.

Shearer said the calls for the fires came in between 1:27 a.m. and 1:31 a.m.

Luckily, none of the nearby buildings were damaged but some nearby utility lines were affected.

“It seemed a little suspicious to us so crews did contact Pasco Police Department,” he added.

Shearer said the incidents had crews on high alert as a a Stockton, California fire captain was killed on duty while responding to a dumpster fire on Monday.

“Several of them said, that was in the back of their mind that of course Stockton firefighters weren’t thinking of any such thing happening either. When you have an event that’s out of the ordinary you’re always keeping situational awareness going; when this occurs we’re trying to keep an eye on things around them just, for those reasons,” Shearer explained.

Officials with PFD and Pasco Police Department are still investigating the incident. According to PFD, the close proximity of the fires seem suspicious, but no evidence shows that the fires are related at this time.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

