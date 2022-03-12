Pasco park ready for farmer’s markets, food trucks and festivals

by Madeleine Hagen

PASCO, Wash. — On Friday, officials celebrated the completion of renovations at Peanuts Park in Pasco.

The outdoor marketplace, located in downtown Pasco near 4th Avenue and Columbia Street was renovated as a part of two significant projects in Downtown Pasco. The other part is the Lewis Street Overpass.

Improvements to the park and farmers market included new covers for the farmer’s market area, replacement of the 1970’s concrete features and upgraded infrastructure to better support food trucks and events.

The project was approved by city council in early 2021 to give the one-acre plaza and Farmer’s Market a facelift as a part of their ongoing dedication to improving the downtown area.

Funds for the project have come from various sources according to Pasco government officials.

“This project not only commemorates our history but opens the doors to many other projects we have planned in the near future to revitalize our beloved city especially our downtown area,” Mayor Blanche Barajas said.

Some funds came from a Federal Community Block Grant Loan, two Legislative appropriations from the State of Washington and the rest was funded by Pasco’s General Fund.

Both the Lewis Street Overpass and Peanuts Park and Pasco Farmer’s Market improvements come to a total of $30 million.

Pasco officials thanked their partners including the US HUD, the 16th Washington State Legislative Delegation and former Senator Maureen Walsh and Representative Bill Jenkin, who helped them secure the funds needed to renovate.

