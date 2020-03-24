Pasco PD: Decrease in calls for service, uptick in domestic violence calls

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department has seen a mix in numbers when it comes to calls for service since the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve also started to implement new measures.

Starting on Monday, they closed the lobby to visitors. People cannot get their fingerprints taken, apply for a concealed weapons permit or apply for a ride-along. Outside of the office, police officers have noticed things starting to slow down.

“We have seen a dip in calls, and we have seen some people just calling in calls online,” said Sgt. Rigo Pruneda with the Pasco Police Department. “People are calling over the phone. They’re not calling us to come and respond, which is great. We appreciate that.”

Officers are still responding to calls as normal. While crime has decreased, other types of calls have increased.

“As this prolongs, there are things for people to get stir crazy,” Pruneda said. “They get a little anxious and we have seen a little bit in rising domestic violence calls.”

Pruneda said most of those are arguments, not physical violence.

Back inside the police department, they’ve been able to catch up on clerical work such as completing reports, getting rid of old documents and more. Detectives are still working on their criminal cases as normal.

