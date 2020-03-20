Pasco PD: Gang-related stabbing sends juvenile to the hospital

Rio Barber by Rio Barber, Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. — A juvenile is recovering from minor injuries after being stabbed in the hand in Pasco early Friday morning.

According to Sergeant Nathan Carlisle, the attack happened around 1:30 a.m. near 4th and Court Streets and is believed to be gang related.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One suspect, a male juvenile, was detained and released because there was not sufficient evidence for police to arrest him for the crime yet.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information should contact the Pasco Police Department.

This is a developing story.

