8-year-old boy with ties to Pasco & Kennewick has been reported missing

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — Authorities in the Tri-Cities are attempting to locate an 8-year-old boy named Mason Anthony Johnson after relatives contacted the local police to perform a welfare check on Mason.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, relatives have not heard from Mason or his mom, who has been identified as Melissa L. Napier, since April 2020. That’s when a friend reported the last sighting of both the mother and her young son on a FaceTime call.

Pasco Police have opened a missing person case for Mason, but have no information that leads them to believe the young boy and his mother are in the Tri-Cities. However, they do have past ties to both Pasco and Kennewick; as well as Troutdale, OR, and Montana.

PPD investigators have reason to believe they may be living somewhere in south-central Washington. Relatives say that the mother once struggled with homelessness and drug problems. The woman’s father, a.k.a. Mason’s grandfather, asked Pasco Police to officially list the 8-year-old boy as a missing person on Tuesday, August 17. Authorities say he asked his daughter and grandson to move into their Troutdale home, but they never arrived.

If you have any information to contribute to this missing person case or Napier’s whereabouts, you’re urged to contact PPD Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or email Detective Julie Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov. Don’t forget to mention Case No. 21-23829 — Missing Person.

This is a developing story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are announced.

