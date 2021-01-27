Pasco PD offers update on daily vaccination efforts

Photo Credit: Pasco Fire Department, Facebook Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department provides an update on the second day of vaccinations at the Benton County Fairgrounds on January 26, 2021.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Fire Department provided an update on today’s efforts at the mass vaccination site located at the Benton County Fairgrounds.

According to Ben Shearer of the Pasco Fire Department/Community Risk Reduction, it was another successful day of vaccinations. The Pasco Police Department notes that 915 vaccinations were administered today alone, contributing to the Governor’s goal of 40,000 daily vaccinations statewide.

“We appreciate everybody’s support today. The patients — I know it was a big change of us going from no appointment to an appointment being needed,” Shearer said. “We apologize for that — That was out of our hands. The state mandate said we had to use the appointments online, so we’re doing it. We made it work today and we’re managing to get people rolled through.”

Originally, there were 500 vaccination appointments scheduled for Tuesday, January 26, 2021. They finished with over 900 shots administered throughout the course of the day. Officials say they hope to increase that volume with tomorrow’s vaccination efforts.

To keep the rate of vaccinations trending upward, officials ask that people arrive for their appointments early and anticipate a wait. With people showing up in a timely fashion and even slightly early for their appointments, more vaccinations can be administered over the course of a day.

Public health officials ask that people eligible and interested in being vaccinated visit the state’s Phase Finder. This tool helps people find out which phase of vaccinations they’re eligible for and helps to create appointments for vaccination if eligible.

