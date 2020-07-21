Pasco PD: Shoplifter who assaulted Griggs employee facing felony charge

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — A Kennewick man who tried to shoplift a pair of boots from Griggs Department Store in Pasco Monday is facing a felony robbery charge after police say he assaulted a female employee while trying to get away.

Esteban Manuel Gonzalez, 22, is suspected of trying on a pair of new boots at the store on 801 W. Columbia St. and trying to walk out without paying for them. Police say he assaulted a 21-year-old employee who tried to stop him.

Gonzalez was stopped in the parking lot by a couple other employees, but police say he began to resist as the employees walked him back to the store.

When officers arrived at about 9:45 a.m, several Griggs employees were holding down the suspect on the sidewalk.

“Because Gonzalez allegedly used force or the threat of force to steal or retain stolen property, what could have been a simple ticket for misdemeanor shoplift without the violence is transformed into Robbery Second Degree, potentially a conviction for a violent felony which can have consequences for decades to come,” police wrote in a social media post.

Merely hours after Gonzalez’ arrest, police were called to are report of a theft in the 1300 block of Shoshone St., a few blocks away from Griggs.

The victim in this case told police she had security video of a man stealing a pair of Adidas shoes off her front porch on Saturday morning, two days earlier.

When she showed the video, an officer recognized the man as Gonzalez.

Police say in addition to second-degree robbery, Gonzalez will be facing a charge for the theft.

“We know what you’re thinking. No, the sneakers left in the box were not the Adidas,” police wrote.

