Pasco PD: Six French bulldog puppies stolen from residence Wednesday night

PASCO, Wash. — Six French Bulldog puppies were stolen from their home in the area of Road 36 on Wednesday night, according to the Pasco Police Department.

Officials posted on Facebook warning that “a heavier set male is seen on video smashing the rear slider door to the residence and moments later coming out with a kiddie pool” that contained the three-week-old grey dogs.

“These pups are very young and still very dependent on their mother for survival,” the post said.

Police are asking you to contact the non-emergency number (509) 628-0333 and reference case #22-05577 if you have any information regarding the location of the puppies.

