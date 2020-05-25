Pasco PD: Young man wearing skull mask found dead on train tracks

David Mann by David Mann

Courtesy: Pasco Police Department

PASCO, Wash. — Police say a young man was found dead on the railroad tracks in Pasco Saturday evening.

Railroad employees received a report of a body on the tracks near the end of a railroad bridge around 6:30 p.m. The employees the confirmed the boy was there and notified police.

The body appeared to be a young adult male wearing a hooded skull mask and a blue-striped shirt. The death appears to be the result of impact with a passing train, police said.

Anyone with information about this man or his death is asked to call dispatch at 509-628-0333 or email Det. Bill Wright at wrightb@pasco-wa.gov.

