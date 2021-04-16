Pasco physical therapist has license suspended over sexual misconduct

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — State leaders suspended the license of a physical therapist practicing out of Franklin County amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

According to a release issued by the Washington state Department of Health (DOH), LuRon Anderson is accused of improperly touching the breasts of two residents at an assisted living facility where he worked. Additionally, Anderson is accused of sending inappropriate text messages and emails of a sexual and romantic nature to another resident.

In January 2020, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office told KAPP-KVEW that the incident was reported by staff members at Rosetta Assisted Living in Pasco, where the crimes were allegedly committed.

DOH officials say that Anderson was charged with “indecent liberties, a class A felony; indecent liberties, a class B felony; and fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor” in Franklin County Superior Court. He will not be permitted to practice in the state of Washington until charges are resolved.

KAPP-KVEW reached out to Prosecutor Albert Lin. He did not provide any comment, but his office confirmed that sentencing is set for April 20.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pasco physical therapist accused of sex crime at nursing home

Authorities say that Anderson has 20 days to request a hearing and contest the charges against him.

The Summary Action Order, subsection 1.3 issued by the DOH cites “A physical therapist who engages in non-consensual romantic and/or sexual contact with vulnerable adults poses a risk to any other vulnerable adults they may treat. Such a risk of harm justifies making a determination to immediately suspect Respondent’s credential unit a hearing on this matter can be held.”

For more information about this case, you can read the statement of charges here and the summary action order here.

REGIONAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla police plan ‘TAKE BACK’ event for disposal of drugs, unwanted goods

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.