Pasco Police: 23 fireworks infractions, 104 complaints on Fourth of July

PASCO, Wash. — Police officers responded to a total of 104 complaints in the City of Pasco on the Fourth of July this year with extra police officers on duty to help out with the quick influx of calls.

The Pasco Police Department posted these stats in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon. According to the post, police officers assisted with three separate fires—none of which involved buildings. No injuries were reported as a result of those fires.

However, there was a high volume of complaint calls issued. Officers wrote two infractions on the spot for offenders of fireworks laws. “Safe-and-sane fireworks” were legal in Pasco for the holiday, but there are a lot of rules involved. You may only discharge fireworks during pre-established time periods and flying/exploding fireworks are banned.

Violaters face a potential $250 fine. Additionally, Pasco police officers referred 21 fireworks violators to the City Prosecutor for review. Fireworks violations are a civil infraction, which is equivalent to noise violations or traffic tickets.

On top of the fireworks violations, injuries, complaints, and fires, Pasco Police responded to assaults, potential DUIs, and domestic violence incidents on the Fourth of July. Many of the fireworks calls made it harder to prioritize calls as serious criminal offenses were mixed in with less crucial firework violations.

Regardless, Pasco police officers were able to balance these situations and keep the community safe this Fourth of July.

