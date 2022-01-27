Pasco Police arrest a man who admitted to stealing a car while high on meth

by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police released new information about a collision at 28th and Sylvester in the early hours on January 25, 2022, that involved a red Audi and a parked semi-truck.

According to the Pasco Police Department’s Facebook page, police responded to the call and found that the red Audi involved was reported stolen only an hour before the collision. PPD said with the semi-truck driver’s help, Pasco Police Officers Acock and Taylor learned the driver was still at the scene.

Police said they arrested 26-year-old Ramon Arroyo, who admitted to stealing and car while high on methamphetamine. Arroyo was transported to the Franklin County Corrections on the charge of ‘Possession of a Stolen Vehicle,’ according to the Pasco Police Department.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call their Dispatch number (509)628-0333 and reference case #22-02366.

