Pasco Police arrest a robbery suspect who hit a patrol car

by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police arrested a suspect in connection to a robbery and a stolen vehicle, according to a Facebook post on the department’s page. Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Pasco PD said they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday of a possible robbery and stolen vehicle spotted in the Walmart parking lot around Road 68.

According to the Pasco Police Department, when Sgt. Decker drove into the parking lot; the suspect in the vehicle hit his marked patrol car.

Police said the suspect then ran from the scene but was later tracked and located with the help of K9 Zador. Police have not identified the suspect involved but said he’s been apprehended.

Sgt. Decker was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, according to Pasco PD.

If you have any additional information about this incident, contact the Pasco Police Department (509) 545-3421 and reference case #22-04892.

