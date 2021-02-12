Pasco police arrest burglary, DUI suspect harassing his ex-girlfriend

Image Credit: Pasco Police, Facebook The Pasco Police arrested a middle-aged man on a previous warrant, outstanding burglary charges and new charges on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Pasco, Washington.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police arrested an evasive burglary suspect on Wednesday, February 10 after allegedly harassing his ex-girlfriend following a late-January event.

According to a post by the Pasco Police Facebook page, the 52-year-old suspect arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s residence around 2:00 a.m. on January 31. The suspect, who has since been identified as Apolonio Zalasar-Garcia, allegedly arrived at her home in a Toyota and pounded on the front door, demanding that the victim let him into her apartment.

Once the suspect grew tired of knocking, he allegedly broke the front door down. When the victim called local authorities, she noted that he seemed like he was drunk and that he fled as soon as he realized that she was calling the police.

That same night, Pasco police found the Toyota empty and running after crashing into a nearby fence. However, Zalasar-Garcia escaped the authorities that night.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, Zalasar-Garcia allegedly returned to his ex-girlfriend’s house in the same manic state. The victim called the local police for help again, but the suspect had already fled the scene. Officials say that one eyewitness watched Zalasar-Garcia drive away in a silver GMC Acadia SUV.

PPD Sgt. Chad Pettijohn noticed a silver GMC Acadia driving erratically in the area of the crime. He reportedly stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Court St and 18th Ave in Pasco. At the traffic stop, the suspect allegedly provided a fake ID with a different name and no date of birth. Officers also say the man showed signs of driving while impaired once again.

Zalasar-Garcia was taken to the Franklin County Jail and was booked on an investigative hold for the January residential burglary and also for a previous warrant. New charges were filed for driving under the influence and for providing a fake ID to police officers.

Authorities also suggest that he may face additional misdemeanor charges in both the Wednesday case and the January burglary.

