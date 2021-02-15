Pasco police arrest burglary suspect trespassing in backyards

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was caught searching through backyards in a residential neighborhood in the city.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, a 32-year-old male suspect was caught in the backyard of a home located near the 300-block of N 23rd Ave. The suspect, who has since been identified as Ryan Russell Watson, was allegedly interrupted by residents who saw the large man wearing bright red sweatpants outside.

According to the post, residents also noticed that their air compressor had been unplugged and moved. When the man was confronted by the home’s residents, we allegedly fled the scene. They called the authorities promptly, but the man had already left the house by the time that police arrived.

However, the suspect was spotted as he left the area by Pasco Police Officer Marcos Guzman. As he drove close to the scene of the crime, Officer Guzman noticed a man who met the description of the suspect. Once Officer Guzman confirmed his suspicions when speaking with the home’s residents, Officer Jamie Buckley relocated the suspect close by.

The post also claimed that investigations found a trail of the man’s footprints in the snow that revealed he also visited a number of homes in the region without consent.

The suspect was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Burglary Second Degree on Saturday.

