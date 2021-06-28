Pasco Police arrest Circle-K robber who threatened clerk with broken bottle

PASCO, Wash. — After a male suspect threatened a store clerk and stole beer from the Circle-K on Argent Rd, the Pasco Police Department deployed a K9 unit to assist with the arrest on Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, 27-year-old Oscar Armando Vargas was arrested around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 26 at a vacant lot near Columbia Basin College; north of the Circle-K.

The clerk at Circle-K said that the suspect threatened him with a broken glass bottle while stealing two cans of Modelo beer. Vargas allegedly told the clerk to call the police, which he did quickly. Officer Jake Spitzer arrived at the scene at the same time that the suspect tried to leave.

Officer Spitzer reportedly told the man to stop, but he refused. After speaking with the Circle-K clerk, the officer investigated and radioed that he had probable cause to arrest the suspect, leading backup to respond. Authorities followed the suspect into the nearby vacant lot.

Pasco police officers allegedly announced to Vargas that he was under arrest, but he did not listen to their commands. Authorities ushered K9 Brit to make the arrest, leading the dog to bite the suspect’s right arm. It resulted in a non-life-threatening injury that was enough for officers to bring him into custody without any further incident.

Vargas had first aid applied on the scene before he was medically cleared at a local emergency room and brought to the Franklin County Jail. He was booked on an investigative hold for Robbery to the second degree.

