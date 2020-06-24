Pasco police arrest man for allegedly raping child under age 10

David Mann by David Mann

Creative Commons

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police arrested man Tuesday for allegedly raping a small child about five years ago.

Sousavath Vath Siharath, 49, is accused of raping a child under the age of 10 at a Pasco home back in 2015, police said.

A family member recently came forward with the allegation and upon further investigation, police found probable cause to arrest Siharath on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child.

Police said the sexual assault appears to have only happened once.

