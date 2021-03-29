Pasco Police arrest man who robbed Albertsons for an 18-pack of beer

PASCO, Wash. — Officers from the Pasco Police Department arrested a man who attempted to shoplift an 18-pack of Corona beer from the Albertsons grocery store in Court Street Plaza.

According to a Facebook post by the Pasco Police, local law enforcement was called to investigate a robbery at the Albertsons at 1330 N 20th Ave around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday night. A Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) provided a distinctive description of the suspect who allegedly attempted to steal beer from the grocery store.

When the LPO attempted to confront the man, he allegedly shoved the LPO out of the way and dropped the beer. He was said to have escaped around the corner of the store and hadn’t been seen again.

It was later revealed that the suspect already trespassed from Albertsons stores in October 2020 and wasn’t supposed to be inside.

PPD Officer Jason Nuñez was able to find a man who met the description, confirmed his identity and brought the man — 58-year-old Gene Winston Walker, — to the Franklin County Jail. He was booked on an investigative hold for robbery to the second degree.

Pasco police provided the distinction between a robbery and a burglary under Washington state law:

If the suspect enters the store unlawfully (like after being trespassed) to commit a crime inside (like shoplifting), he is commiting a burglary under WA State law. But if the suspect uses force (like shoving) to retain or attempt to retain stolen property, it would be a robbery under WA State law.

Since the suspect used force and physically shoved the LPO after having prior legal issues with Albertsons locations in the region, he now faces felony charges for an 18-pack of beer.

