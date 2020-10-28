Pasco police arrest sex offender after five hour standoff

Dru Miller by Dru Miller

PASCO, Wash. – A 40-year-old sex offender attempted to hide from police in a Pasco home on Tuesday, resulting in a five hour standoff between the man and police.

According to Captain Bill Parramore with the Pasco Police Department, Juan Sanchez had tried to escape from police earlier in the day. He was wanted for five warrants, including failure to register as a sex offender and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Around 11 a.m., police surrounded the house on the corner of Flores Lane and Saturna Drive in Pasco as Sanchez hid inside. The Tri-Cities SWAT team was also called in to provide backup.

During the time of the standoff, nearby residents were urged to stay inside.

Just before 5 p.m., police went inside the home and found Sanchez hiding in the attic. He was arrested for his warrants and on new charges of resisting arrest and attempting to elude.

Sanchez was booked into the Franklin County Jail.