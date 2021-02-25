Pasco Police arrest suspect accused of identity theft

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole the identity of a local victim whose wallet went missing.

According to a post on the Pasco Police Facebook page, it all started on Monday when a Kennewick man, the victim of this crime, realized that his wallet was missing. He later checked his bank account and discovered there were numerous fraudulent charges to his card spanning throughout Pasco and Kennewick on Monday and Tuesday.

The victim froze his bank account and was promptly alerted to an attempted charge in Pasco by the banking app on his phone. He immediately called the local authorities and had officers meet him at the location of the charge, which ended up being a convenience store.

Upon their arrival, the victim and Pasco police officers discovered a man who had a pile of hot dogs and Slurpee drinks that he hadn’t paid for along with the store clerk. However, they determined shortly after that the man who actually attempted to pay for the items was gone by then.

However, local authorities located the suspect shortly after and identified him as a 49-year-old man from Connell, Washington named Robert Lee Henry Jr. Local authorities arrested him for identity theft and for using a stolen debit card. Pasco police officers also discovered illegal drugs, paraphernalia, and the stolen card as evidence. However, the rest of the wallet remains missing at this time.

He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Identity Theft. Authorities noted that the man was found in possession of material that tested positive for methamphetamine. They booked him on an investigative hold for possession of the illegal drug as well.

