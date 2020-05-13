Pasco police arrest truck wash owner for putting water in diesel tank

David Mann by David Mann

PASCO, Wash. — Pasco police arrested the owner of a car wash for putting water in a semi-truck driver’s diesel tank during a dispute about money.

Police said the driver went to the truck wash, paid upfront to have have only his tractor washed and tipped the employees. The employees later said they washed the tractor and trailer because the driver told them to.

The owner, upset that the driver only paid for part of the wash, called the Pasco Police Department.

According to police, the disputed amount was less than $70 and the transaction included a $40 cash tip to the employees.

Officers told the owner that they could not force the driver to pay for the trailer wash he claimed he never ordered. They said the owner could not hold the tractor and trailer, and the owner walked off toward the truck wash bay.

Police later found him “pulling a water hose out of the diesel tank of the semi tractor,” contaminating about 160 gallons of fuel.

The truck wash owner was taken into custody on a malicious mischief charge.

Police said he ended up paying for a commercial tow to take the rig to a nearby pump station to remove the contaminated fuel, then paying to replace the fuel.In addition, the driver told police that the delay caused him to miss a load pickup, which cost him income.

The case will be forwarded to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office for review. No names were immediately released.

