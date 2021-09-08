Pasco Police ask for help in identifying commercial burglary suspect
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to help identify a potential suspect in a commercial burglary. The incident took place early in the morning last Friday.
Around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, September 3rd, a figure is seen on security footage smashing a window at Grainger Industrial Supply in Pasco. The suspect then reached through the window far enough to take a DeWalt 20v cordless five-tool combo pack from the store’s floor.
The suspect then ran to a nearby waiting car. From blurry footage, PPD thinks it could be a Dodge Charger.
The missing tools are valued at $775. However, busting a window and reach inside means the incident is a commercial burglary.
If anyone has information related to this incident, call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333. You can also email Officer Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov. Reference case number 21-26051 Burglary.
