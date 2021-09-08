Pasco Police ask for help in identifying commercial burglary suspect

by Margo Cady

Pasco Police need help identifying potential burglary suspect. Photo courtesy of Pasco Police Department's Facebook page.

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department (PPD) is asking the public to help identify a potential suspect in a commercial burglary. The incident took place early in the morning last Friday.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Friday, September 3rd, a figure is seen on security footage smashing a window at Grainger Industrial Supply in Pasco. The suspect then reached through the window far enough to take a DeWalt 20v cordless five-tool combo pack from the store’s floor.

The suspect then ran to a nearby waiting car. From blurry footage, PPD thinks it could be a Dodge Charger.

The missing tools are valued at $775. However, busting a window and reach inside means the incident is a commercial burglary.

If anyone has information related to this incident, call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333. You can also email Officer Corey Smith at smithc@pasco-wa.gov. Reference case number 21-26051 Burglary.

