Pasco police bust 8 drivers for street racing over the weekend

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department busted eight drivers for street racing over the weekend.

Around 10:15 Friday night, officers reported seeing two cars racing side-by-side on Court Street near Road 44 — one in a Mustang convertible, the other in a Hyundai Genesis coupe. Both drivers were pulled over and arrested for reckless driving/street racing. Their cars were towed from the scene.

About 40 minutes later, an officer spotted two cars — a Mercedes and a Subaru Impreza WRX — that were in front of him at a traffic light on Court near Road 26. The cars sped from the light side-by-side when it turned green.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop, the Mercedes stopped but the WRX kept going and was pulled over a short time later by another officer. Both drivers were cited for reckless driving/street racing and were allowed to leave.

About an hour after that, just before midnight, officers responded to the area north of the King City truck stop on Capitol Boulevard for a report of several cars racing. As officers arrived, several cars were seen trying to leave rapidly.

One officer saw the driver of a Honda Civic making erratic lane changes and traveling the wrong way in an oncoming lane. The driver was pulled over and arrested for reckless driving/street racing and driving with a suspended license.His car was towed from the scene.

At the same event, another officer witnessed the driver of a blue BMW driving dangerously. The driver sped off and went into a neighborhood, prompting the officer to terminate the pursuit. That driver is now wanted by law enforcement.

Just before midnight Saturday, an officer saw a Chevy Silverado that was apparently racing another car on Road 68 near Sandifur Parkway. The driver was pulled over, cited for reckless driving/street racing and released.

Around 9:42 Sunday night, an officer was on I-182 when he got a report of cars racing eastbound on the highway. The officer was able to stop two of the drivers near Court and Road 36. Both drivers were cited for reckless driving/street racing and one of them was cited for driving with a suspended license. One of their cars was towed.

In a humorous Facebook post Monday, Pasco police wrote, “This is an open letter to all would-be street racers. If the lack of traffic and absence of squad cars on patrol has been making you look at mom’s hand-me-down 1994 Civic with the 2” drop and 8 product stickers, then at the mostly-empty streets, then over at your reflection in the mirror and mutter, ‘I live my life a quarter-mile at a time,’ this message is for you. Racers in Pasco can go to jail for Reckless Driving/ Racing and their cars can get towed. Oh, and it’s dangerous.”

Police said there are many factors that go into whether a driver is cited or taken to jail for racing, including cooperation and honesty.

